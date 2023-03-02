Bharti Airtel crosses 1 million unique 5G user mark in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel slips after block deals
Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Imphal
Bharti Airtel and Meta collaborate to support growth of India's digital ecosystem
Telecom stocks edge higher after TRAI releases subscriber data for Oct'22
Bharti Airtel subsidiary starts construction of largest data centre in East India
-
Airtel was the first to roll-out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one amongst the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.
Today, Airtel's 5G services is available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country.
The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU