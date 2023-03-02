EKI Energy Services collaborates with UK-based Inclusive Energy

EKI Energy Services announced a collaboration with UK-based Inclusive Energy (IE), engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of smart meters for biogas and DC solar systems, and associated software platforms. The purpose of the MOU is to strengthen the digitization of Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) of climate change mitigation activities in biogas market.

The collaboration will boost the supply of smart meters for digital monitoring and verification which will enhance the accuracy and credibility of data.

Smart Biogas meters are specifically designed for small and medium-scale biogas plants and can enable Digital - Monitoring Reporting and Verification (D-MRV) to replace manual data collection which is often questioned for its integrity and costs. The biogas meters have been accepted by CDM and Gold Standard through 2 methodology deviations approved by CDM and Gold Standard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)