JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.18% to Rs 491.47 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 22.18% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.18% to Rs 491.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 398.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales491.47398.97 23 OPM %21.5319.26 -PBDT86.0563.19 36 PBT53.1642.69 25 NP33.8827.73 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements