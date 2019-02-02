Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.18% to Rs 491.47 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 22.18% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.18% to Rs 491.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 398.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales491.47398.97 23 OPM %21.5319.26 -PBDT86.0563.19 36 PBT53.1642.69 25 NP33.8827.73 22
