Ramky Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.83 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.54% to Rs 193.80 crore

Net loss of Ramky Infrastructure reported to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.54% to Rs 193.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 256.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales193.80256.84 -25 OPM %-22.00-26.57 -PBDT-34.3611.17 PL PBT-42.780.92 PL NP-33.830.87 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 16:13 IST

