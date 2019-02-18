Ramky Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.83 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.54% to Rs 193.80 croreNet loss of Ramky Infrastructure reported to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.54% to Rs 193.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 256.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales193.80256.84 -25 OPM %-22.00-26.57 -PBDT-34.3611.17 PL PBT-42.780.92 PL NP-33.830.87 PL
