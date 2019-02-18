Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.22% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of Scan Projects declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 32.22% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.610.90 -32 OPM %11.488.89 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.020.03 -33
