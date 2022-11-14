Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 92.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.52% to Rs 378.05 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 92.94% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 378.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 276.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.378.05276.912.058.287.8218.650.8411.900.8411.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)