JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Stocks end lower on record COVID cases
Business Standard

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 92.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.52% to Rs 378.05 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 92.94% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 378.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 276.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales378.05276.91 37 OPM %2.058.28 -PBDT7.8218.65 -58 PBT0.8411.90 -93 NP0.8411.90 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU