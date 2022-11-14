Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 92.94% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 77.35% in the March 2022 quarter
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 57.95% in the September 2022 quarter
Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 30.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit declines 75.63% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 36.52% to Rs 378.05 croreNet profit of Rana Sugars declined 92.94% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 378.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 276.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales378.05276.91 37 OPM %2.058.28 -PBDT7.8218.65 -58 PBT0.8411.90 -93 NP0.8411.90 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU