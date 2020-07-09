Rander Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rander Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Gujarat reports 241 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Guj cop accused of calling Muslim body members as ''Pakistanis''
76 new COVID-19 cases found in Gujarat; death toll up to 17
JK govt sets Feb-end as deadline for completion of balance sheets of PSUs
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Rander Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.83% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.17 0 0.171.20 -86 OPM %-82.3582.35 --76.4750.00 - PBDT0.030.02 50 0.040.20 -80 PBT0.020.01 100 0.020.18 -89 NP0.01-0.02 LP 0.010.11 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU