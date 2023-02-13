Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Ranjit Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.26 -19 OPM %19.05-7.69 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.050.02 150 NP0.040.02 100
