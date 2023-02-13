Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.210.2619.05-7.690.070.060.050.020.040.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)