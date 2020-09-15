Rap Media standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.93% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Rap Media declined 3.66% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.93% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.83% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.071.381.092.13-214.2963.77-53.2112.680.390.87-0.060.250.320.81-0.3200.790.820.150.01

