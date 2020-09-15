Rap Media standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.93% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Rap Media declined 3.66% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.93% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.83% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.071.38 -95 1.092.13 -49 OPM %-214.2963.77 --53.2112.68 - PBDT0.390.87 -55 -0.060.25 PL PBT0.320.81 -60 -0.320 0 NP0.790.82 -4 0.150.01 1400
