Oil and Gas stocks tumble

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 495.2 points or 3.03% at 15855.63 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.95%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 3.81%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.37%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.29%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.92%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.04%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.45%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.39%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.44%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.17 or 0.15% at 50515.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.7 points or 0.04% at 14950.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 235.65 points or 1.12% at 20831.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.61 points or 1.02% at 6885.52.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1790 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

