Ratnamani Metal bags new orders worth Rs 203 cr

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes on Friday announced that it has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 203 crore including export orders worth Rs 187 crore, expected to be executed within the financial year 2022-23.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes provides critical tubing and piping solutions to diverse range of industries & niche markets.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 2.01% to Rs 111.63 crore on 39.94% rise in net sales to Rs 974.06 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes were down 3.47% to Rs 2,401.30 on the BSE.

