Centrum Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Jyothy Labs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2022.

Centrum Capital Ltd spiked 8.58% to Rs 20.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27232 shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd surged 7.72% to Rs 176.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd soared 5.34% to Rs 11.63. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd rose 4.45% to Rs 320.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11005 shares in the past one month.

Jyothy Labs Ltd exploded 4.01% to Rs 153.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)