Ratnamani Metals climbs after winning orders

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 6.08% to Rs 2149.60 after the company said it has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil & gas sector, to be executed between February 2022 to January 2023.Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes tumbled 7.56% in the past three sessions. It fell 4.89% in the previous session after the company informed that the Income Tax Department carried search operations at the RO, CO, branch offices and plants of company during 23 November 2021 to 27 November 2021.
During the search operations, the company extended its full co-operation and provided all the information/documents, sought for. The company said it does not see any material impact on its current or future business operations.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 26.1% rise in net profit to Rs 71.52 on a 23.4% surge in net sales to Rs 711.70 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU