Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Falls 2.19%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 2.19% today to trade at Rs 158.9. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.83% to quote at 1486.83. The index is up 6.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Ltd decreased 1.51% and Tata Power Company Ltd lost 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 25.16 % over last one year compared to the 13.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 2.85% over last one month compared to 6.28% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 12.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15615 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 216.2 on 01 Aug 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 129.75 on 18 Mar 2020.

