Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 5.87 points or 0.47% at 1267.62 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.67%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.85%), ITI Ltd (up 1.9%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.05%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.04%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.17%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 2.85%), and HFCL Ltd (down 2.12%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 31.4 or 0.09% at 33573.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.4 points or 0.13% at 9901.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.42 points or 0.61% at 11922.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.13 points or 0.44% at 4155.01.

On BSE,1010 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

