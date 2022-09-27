JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ipca Laboratories receives credit ratings from ICRA

Nifty September futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Exide Ind to set up India's first multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility

Capital Market 

Exide Industries announced the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for its 1st lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility on Tuesday, 27 September'22, at the Hi-Tech Defense & Aerospace park Phase 2, Bengaluru. The event marked the formal start of construction of one of India's first multi-gigawatt hour lithium- ion cell manufacturing facility.

Exide's proposed Gigafactory will be spread over 80 acres of land and will be producing technology leading lithium-ion batteries to suit varied EV & Industrial segment requirements. Keeping this objective in mind, Exide has entered into a multi-year technical collaboration agreement with SVOLT Energy Technology Co. (SVOLT), a global technology company that makes and develops lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for EVs as well as for energy storage.

In addition to technology, SVOLT will provide support for setting up the plant on a turnkey basis. Moreover, Exide will also set up a state-of-the-art R&D lab and pilot line to support new product development for the Indian market. The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 16:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU