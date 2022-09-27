Exide Ind to set up India's first multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility

-
Exide's proposed Gigafactory will be spread over 80 acres of land and will be producing technology leading lithium-ion batteries to suit varied EV & Industrial segment requirements. Keeping this objective in mind, Exide has entered into a multi-year technical collaboration agreement with SVOLT Energy Technology Co. (SVOLT), a global technology company that makes and develops lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for EVs as well as for energy storage.
In addition to technology, SVOLT will provide support for setting up the plant on a turnkey basis. Moreover, Exide will also set up a state-of-the-art R&D lab and pilot line to support new product development for the Indian market. The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.
