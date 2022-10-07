Volumes soar at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 97485 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28071 shares

Titan Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 October 2022.

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 97485 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28071 shares. The stock lost 7.10% to Rs.314.00. Volumes stood at 12522 shares in the last session.

Titan Company Ltd saw volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47247 shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.2,700.25. Volumes stood at 13023 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 31868 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16761 shares. The stock lost 1.56% to Rs.1,789.95. Volumes stood at 20666 shares in the last session.

Inox Leisure Ltd clocked volume of 47235 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24971 shares. The stock lost 0.96% to Rs.509.50. Volumes stood at 25239 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 11746 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6412 shares. The stock rose 3.13% to Rs.982.35. Volumes stood at 5052 shares in the last session.

