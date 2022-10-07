Volumes soar at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 97485 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28071 shares
Titan Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 October 2022.
Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 97485 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28071 shares. The stock lost 7.10% to Rs.314.00. Volumes stood at 12522 shares in the last session.
Titan Company Ltd saw volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47247 shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.2,700.25. Volumes stood at 13023 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 31868 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16761 shares. The stock lost 1.56% to Rs.1,789.95. Volumes stood at 20666 shares in the last session.
Inox Leisure Ltd clocked volume of 47235 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24971 shares. The stock lost 0.96% to Rs.509.50. Volumes stood at 25239 shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 11746 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6412 shares. The stock rose 3.13% to Rs.982.35. Volumes stood at 5052 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU