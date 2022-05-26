RattanIndia Enterprises appoints Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti as CEO of drone biz

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia Enterprise spurts as subsidiary to launch consumer micro drones
Accomplished Pharma R & D leader, Sauri Gudlavalleti joins Sai Life Sciences as Chief Operating Officer
Rattanindia Enterprises appoints CEO for its fintech business
RattanIndia Enterprises' Revolt Motors expands retail outlet in Madurai, Tamil Nadu
RattanIndia Enterprises extends over 16% gains in two days
-
Prior to joining RattanIndia Enterprises, Gudlavalleti worked in organisations like Quikr, Microsoft, Nokia and Coca-Cola in various leadership roles.Rattanindia Enterprises on Thursday (26 May 2022) announced the appointment of Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti as chief executive officer of its drone business in NeoSky India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
"Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur has over 20 years of experience in technology & retail sector with expertise in setting and scaling up businesses. He is proficient in managing digital transformations and innovative solutions across multiple industries," the company said in a statement.
NeoSky India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises, is developing 360 degree drone solutions platform with Drones as a Product (DAAP - drone hardware), Drone As a Service (DAAS drone service solutions) and Software as a service (SAAS drone softwares) focused on consumer as well as industry applications in India. The company intends to be the market leader in Drone sector in the country.
RattanIndia Enterprises is engaged in building businesses in new-age sectors including electric motorcycles, drone (UAV), e-commerce and fintech.
The board of RattanIndia Enterprises will consider Q4 results on 30 May 2022. On a consolidated basis, the firm reported net loss at Rs 5.52 crore in Q3 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 0.67 crore in Q3 December 2021.
Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises tumbled 5.04% to settle at Rs 39.60 on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU