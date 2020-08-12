JUST IN
Prataap Snacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2020 quarter
RattanIndia Infrastructure receives recommendation for new business avenues

RattanIndia Infrastructure announced that a two member committee of its Board of Directors for purpose of exploring new avenues of business has made the following suggestions -

(a) suggested to the Board that the thrust should on getting into business sectors which are light on debt or preferably do not need any debt.

Any debt heavy business should be avoided.

(b) recommended to explore business opportunities in new age technologies including fintechs.

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 12:10 IST

