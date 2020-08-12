Lemon Tree opens premier hotel in Dwarka

Lemon Tree Hotels has opened a hotel in Dwarka, under the Company's brand 'Lemon Tree Premier'.

The hotel is situated adjacent to the Iskon gate, which is just a kilometre from the magnificent Dwarkadhish Temple.

The hotel features 109 well-appointed rooms and suites, a multi-cuisine vegetarian coffee shop-Citrus Caf banquet facilities, Conference facility Spa etc.

The hotel shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

