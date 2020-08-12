Hexaware Technologies enters in partnership with Freshworks

Hexaware Technologies and Freshworks Inc., a customer engagement software company, have announced a global strategic partnership where Hexaware will make use of Freshworks' customer and employee engagement software to build digital solutions for its customers. Hexaware has been on the forefront of digital transformation and cloud revolution and Freshworks with its software has been making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. The partnership will help businesses elevate customer and employee experiences by building solutions that provide quicker response and resolution to internal and external requests.

Together, Hexaware and Freshworks are offering an exclusive launch package for digitally native businesses.

The demand for such solutions is increasing, according to new data from Sensor Tower, the global app market is increasing 20-30% in the first half of 2020 valued at $50 billion. With COVID-19, companies are looking for new digital ways to serve their customers. As such, businesses are looking to leverage new technologies that can help scale customer engagement efforts quickly and efficiently. The Forrester Total Economic Impact Study shows that Freshworks software can provide huge gains with significant reduction in total operating cost and improved response and resolution times.

