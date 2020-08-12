Board of Chalet Hotels approves amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries

At meeting held on 11 August 2020

The Board of Chalet Hotels at its meeting held on 11 August 2020 has approved the amalgamation of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company viz., Belaire Hotels and Seapearl Hotels with the Company, subject to approval of the same by the wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)