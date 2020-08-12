Board of Chalet Hotels approves amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries

-
At meeting held on 11 August 2020The Board of Chalet Hotels at its meeting held on 11 August 2020 has approved the amalgamation of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company viz., Belaire Hotels and Seapearl Hotels with the Company, subject to approval of the same by the wholly-owned subsidiaries.
