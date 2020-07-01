Hindustan Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.16 croreNet loss of Hindustan Motors reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.11% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.160 0 0.210.54 -61 OPM %-756.250 --2757.14-1124.07 - PBDT-0.3224.69 PL 0.0427.80 -100 PBT-0.5324.45 PL -0.8426.60 PL NP-0.3924.01 PL -0.8226.72 PL
