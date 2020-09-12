Integra Capital Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Integra Engineering India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 90.91% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Integra Capital Management reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.91% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.18% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.33 -91 0.161.63 -90 OPM %-600.006.06 --300.00-4.91 - PBDT-0.180.08 PL -0.480.11 PL PBT-0.180.08 PL -0.480.11 PL NP-0.210.08 PL -0.530.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU