Pratiksha Chemicals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.61% to Rs 1.41 croreNet profit of Pratiksha Chemicals declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.61% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.414.10 -66 OPM %5.673.90 -PBDT0.070.11 -36 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50
