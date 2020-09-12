Pratiksha Chemicals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.61% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Pratiksha Chemicals declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.61% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.414.105.673.900.070.110.010.030.010.02

