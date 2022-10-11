RBI Announces Auction of Government of India Dated Securities For Rs 30000 Crore

-
ALSO READ
Government of India announces sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore
GOI Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 32,000 crore
GOI Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 33,000 crore
GOI announces sale four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore
GOI announces sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore
-
The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on October 14, 2022 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU