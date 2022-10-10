JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Bank of Maharashtra increases MCLR rate by 20 bps

Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

India's Forex Reserves Fall For Nine Weeks In Row Says RBI

Capital Market 

India's forex reserves dropped by $4.9 billion and the country's reserves declined for a ninth consecutive week for the week ended September 30, 2022. They were $537.52 billion at the end of the previous week.

The fall in the foreign exchange reserves can be attributed to a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI. Foreign currency assets fell $4.41 billion to $472.81 billion for the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 13:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU