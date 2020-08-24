India Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 75%

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), India's COVID-19 total recoveries have crossed 23lakh today. Recovery of 23,38,035 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of Testing aggressively, Tracking comprehensively through surveillance and contact tracing & Treating efficiently. Focus on Standard of Care protocol including use of non-invasive oxygen, better skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, and improved ambulance services have led to improved recovery rate among the severe and critical COVID patients. Those in home isolation, being medically supervised and monitored, are also recovering at a fast pace.

With the recovery of 57,469 cases in the last 24 hours, India's Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has crossed 75%(75.27%) reflecting that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. India has posted more than 16lakh (16,27,264) recoveries than the active cases (7,10,771which are under active medical care). The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 22.88%of the total positive cases. Effective clinical management of the patients in the ICUs has been instrumental in keeping the Case Fatality Rate low and on a steady downward trajectory. It has further dipped to 1.85% today.

A major role in India's substantial rate of recovering and declining case fertility rate has been played by the 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise being conducted by AIIMS New Delhi in active collaboration with Ministry of Health. The National e-ICU is held twice a week- on Tuesday and Friday, and covers ICU doctors of COVID hospitals in States and answers their queries related to Covid treatment. So far 14 such National e-ICUs have been held covering 117 hospitals of 22 States across the country.

