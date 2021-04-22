RBI Announces Underwriting Auction For Sale Of Government Securities Of Rs 32000 Crore

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock through auctions to be held on April 23, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), include 5.63% GS 2026 (Rs 11000 crore), GoI FRB 2033 (Rs 4000 crore), 6.64% GS 2035 (Rs 10,000 crore) and 6.67% GS 2050 (Rs 7000 crore). The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on April 23, 2021 (Friday).

