India's Covid-19 Vaccination Count Rises Above 12.70 Crore

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 12.71 Crore today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 12,71,29,113 vaccine doses (10,96,59,181 1st doses and 1,74,69,932 2nd doses) have been administered through 18,83,241 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 91,70,717 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 57,67,657 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,14,32,732 FLWs (1stdose), 56,86,608 FLWs (2nddose), 4,66,82,9631st dose beneficiaries and 47,04,601 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,23,72,769 (1st dose) and 13,11,066 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

