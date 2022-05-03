RBI board OKs nomination of Rajiv Ranjan as ex-officio member of MPC

The 595th meeting of the central board of directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held on Monday, 2 May 2022.

RBI said in a statement that the meeting was held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The board approved the nomination of Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, executive director as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Deputy governors and other directors of the central board attended the meeting. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting.

