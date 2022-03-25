RBI Central Board of Directors Reviewed Various Areas Of Operation, Discusses Current Economic Situation

The 594th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today at Bengaluru under the Chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor. The Board in its meeting reviewed the various areas of operation of the Bank and the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises.

Further, the Board discussed the Reserve Bank's activities during the current accounting year 2021-22. The Board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2022-23.

