Currency In Circulation Up 9.7% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.30% on the week to stand at Rs 31.25 lakh crore as on March 18, 2022. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money jumped by 1.4% on the week to Rs 39.38 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 9.7% on a year ago basis compared to 18.3% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 9.5% so far while the reserve money has gained by 9.4%.

