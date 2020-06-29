RBI Extends Relaxation Of Minimum Daily Maintenance Of Cash Reserve Ratio Of 80% For Three More Months

RBI stated that keeping in view the continuing of hardships faced by banks in terms of social distancing of staff and consequent strains on reporting requirements, it has now been decided to extend the relaxation of the minimum daily maintenance of the Cash Reserve Ratio of 80% for a further period of three months, i.e., up to September 25, 2020.

As announced in the Statement of Developmental and Regulatory Policies of March 27, 2020, the minimum daily maintenance of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was reduced from 90 per cent of the prescribed CRR to 80 per cent effective the fortnight beginning March 28, 2020 till June 26, 2020.

