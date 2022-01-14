RBI Holds Meeting Of Financial Stability and Development Council Sub Committee

RBI noted yesterday that a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) Sub Committee (FSDC-SC) was held in virtual format. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, chaired the meeting. The Sub-Committee reviewed the major developments in the global and domestic economy as well as in various segments of the financial system and discussed the assessments of members about the scenario emerging from the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FSDC-SC also discussed various inter regulatory issues and matters relating to the use of Aadhaar based e-KYC and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System by regulated entities. It reviewed the activities of various technical groups under its purview and the functioning of State Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in various states / UTs. The members resolved to maintain a close watch on the unfolding developments and act proactively to ensure that financial institutions and financial markets remain resilient amidst the challenges posed by the resurgence of the pandemic.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)