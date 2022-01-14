India's Merchandise Exports Spike Nearly 39% On Year In December

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in December 2021 are estimated to be USD 57.87 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 25.05% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 23.35% over December 2019. Overall imports in December 2021 are estimated to be USD 72.35 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 33.86% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 40.30 % over December 2019.

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-December 2021 are estimated to be USD 479.07 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 36.31% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 20.25% over April-December 2019. Overall imports in April-December 2021 are estimated to be USD 547.12 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 57.33% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 18.57% over April-December 2019.

Merchandise exports in December 2021 were USD 37.81 Billion, as compared to USD 27.22 Billion in December 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.91%. As compared to December 2019, exports in December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 39.47%. Merchandise imports in December 2021 were USD 59.48 Billion, which is an increase of 38.55% over imports of USD 42.93 Billion in December 2020. Imports in December 2021 have registered a positive growth of 50.24% in comparison to December 2019.

The merchandise trade balance for December 2021 was estimated at USD (-) 21.68 Billion as against USD (-) 15.72 Billion in December 2020, which is a decline of (-) 37.92%. As compared to December 2019 (USD (-) 12.49 Billion), trade balance in December 2021 exhibited a negative growth of (-) 73.61%.

Merchandise exports for the period April-December 2021 was USD 301.38 Billion as against USD 201.38 Billion during the period April-December 2020, registering a positive growth of 49.66%. As compared to April-December 2019, exports in April-December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 26.49%.

Merchandise imports for the period April-December 2021 was USD 443.82 Billion as against USD 262.76 Billion during the period April-December 2020, registering a positive growth of 68.91%. Imports in April-December 2021 have registered a positive growth of 21.87% in comparison to April-December 2019.

The merchandise trade balance for April-December 2021 was estimated at USD (-) 142.44 Billion as against USD (-) 61.38 Billion in April-December 2020, which is a decline of (-) 132.07%. As compared to April-December 2019 (USD (-) 125.91 Billion), trade balance in April-December 2021 exhibited a negative growth of (-) 13.13%.

