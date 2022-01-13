Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2022.

Wipro Ltd lost 5.82% to Rs 651.1 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd crashed 5.30% to Rs 9.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 609.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 739.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd tumbled 5.19% to Rs 240.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16536 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 11.79. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 598.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 561.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd plummeted 4.94% to Rs 11.16. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

