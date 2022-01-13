Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, GNA Axles Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Asian Granito India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2022.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 43.2 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 86987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41268 shares in the past one month.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

GNA Axles Ltd crashed 9.48% to Rs 545.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11073 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd dropped 9.15% to Rs 26.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd fell 7.10% to Rs 121. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70471 shares in the past one month.

