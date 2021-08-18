RBI relaxes restrictions placed on HDFC Bank for sourcing of new credit cards

HDFC Bank announced that the RBI vide its letter dated 17 August 2021 has relaxed the restriction placed on sourcing of new credit cards.

The Board of Directors of the Bank has taken note of the said RBI letter.

The restrictions on all new launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under Digital 2.0 will continue till further review by RBI.

