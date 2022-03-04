RBI selects Intellect Design Arena for Cloud Native Intellect Quantum Core Banking solution

Intellect Design Arena said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has chosen Intellect to implement the upgraded version of the Cloud Native Intellect Quantum Core Banking solution to power the next stage of their digital transformation agenda.

The next generation Intellect Quantum solution is built on cutting edge API first, cloud-native and cloud-agnostic microservices architecture supported by a rich set of packaged business components.

Intellect Design Arena's consolidated net profit jumped 25.9% to Rs 101.31 crore on a 33% surge in net sales to Rs 508.29 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena gained 0.42% to Rs 659.20 on BSE. Intellect Design Arena, a specialist in applying true digital technologies, is the a full spectrum banking and insurance technology products company, across global consumer banking, central banking, global transaction banking (iGTB), risk, treasury and markets, and insurance.

