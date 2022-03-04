KEC Intl rises after mutiple order wins

-
-
KEC International gained 1.44% to Rs 473.25 after the EPC company secured new orders of Rs. 1,131 crores across its various businesses.The company's transmission and distribution business secured orders in Middle East and Americas. Railway business secured order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation in India.
Civil business also secured orders in the cement, residential and public spaces segments in India and has added some prestigious clients to its portfolio. Meanwhile, cable business secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, Our order book continues to grow on the backdrop of the orders secured across all our business verticals despite the continuing global headwinds. With these orders, our YTD order intake has crossed Rs. 15,000 crores, with a robust growth of ~60% vis-vis last year. We are witnessing a gradual uptick in the North American T&D market as witnessed by the flow of orders in Americas secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers.
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.
The company reported a 35% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 94 crore on a 2% rise in revenues to Rs 3,340 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
