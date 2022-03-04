Angel One client basis rises 5% MoM in Feb'22

The brokerage said that its client base rose 5% to 8.76 million in February 2022 as against 8.34 million in January 2022.

The company's client base surged 133.6% YoY from 3.75 million in February 2021.

Gross client acquisition was 0.45 million in February 2022 compared with 0.54 million in January 2022 (down 15.6%) and 0.29 million in February 2021 (up 54%).

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 20.8% in February 2022 as against 21.1% in January 2022 (down 31 bps) and 21% in February 2021 (down 23 bps).

F&O market share was 20.8% (down 32 bps MoM and down 27 bps YoY), cash market share was 13.3% (down 82 bps MoM and down 411 bps YoY) and commodity market share was 42.6% (up 103 bps MoM and up 1681 bps YoY) in February 2022.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was Rs 8,88,100 crore in February 2022 (up 9% MoM and 121.7% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 8,64,300 crore, accounting for 97.32% of the overall ADTO during the month.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 124.89% to Rs 164.55 crore on 92.36% surge in total income to Rs 607.11 crore in Q3FY22 over Q3FY21.

Shares of Angel One were down 0.22% to Rs 1299.25 on the BSE amid a falling market.

