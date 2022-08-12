RBL Bank divests 3.62% stake in Kilburn Engineering

RBL Bank has sold 12,42,532 equity shares representing 3.62% of the paid up share capital of Kilburn Engineering for Rs 4.61 crore.

The Bank was allotted 67,50,000 equity shares of Kilburn Engineering (which represents 19.67% of the paid up share capital of the company) as part conversion of outstanding loans in terms of debt restructuring plan.

Post the aforementioned sale, the Bank holds 16.05% of the paid up share capital of Kilburn.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)