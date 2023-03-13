RBL Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.65, down 3.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.39% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% rally in NIFTY and a 13.83% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.65, down 3.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 17284.5. The Sensex is at 58659.15, down 0.8%.RBL Bank Ltd has lost around 9.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20608.65, down 1.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150.55, down 2.96% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd jumped 12.39% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% rally in NIFTY and a 13.83% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)