Tech Mahindra Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2023.

Tech Mahindra Ltd surged 8.03% to Rs 1146.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd spiked 7.52% to Rs 399.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7208 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd soared 6.30% to Rs 493. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9931 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd rose 5.72% to Rs 128.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 5.00% to Rs 717.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

