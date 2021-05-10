RBL Bank Ltd jumps around 2%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 190.05, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% jump in NIFTY and a 75.35% jump in the Nifty Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 190.05, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14953.6. The Sensex is at 49575.73, up 0.75%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 0.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32904.5, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 190.7, up 2.01% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 62.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% jump in NIFTY and a 75.35% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)