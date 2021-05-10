Vedanta Ltd up for five straight sessions

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 293.3, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 268.47% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% gain in NIFTY and a 223.31% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 30.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5335.85, up 2.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 159.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 198.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

