Punjab & Sind Bank stays supported

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 18.85, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 59.06% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.85, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 12.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.9, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)