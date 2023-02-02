RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 88.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 111.24% to Rs 32.15 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure rose 88.79% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.24% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.1515.2217.146.575.062.555.012.514.042.14

