JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IDFC consolidated net profit rises 1392.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 88.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 111.24% to Rs 32.15 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure rose 88.79% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.24% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.1515.22 111 OPM %17.146.57 -PBDT5.062.55 98 PBT5.012.51 100 NP4.042.14 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU