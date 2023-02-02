RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 88.79% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 114.37% in the September 2022 quarter
RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 62.03% in the September 2022 quarter
RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 13.25% in the December 2022 quarter
Barometers trade with decent gains; realty shares in demand
Sensex slides 344 pts, Nifty below 17,150 mark, realty stocks decline
-
Sales rise 111.24% to Rs 32.15 croreNet profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure rose 88.79% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.24% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.1515.22 111 OPM %17.146.57 -PBDT5.062.55 98 PBT5.012.51 100 NP4.042.14 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU