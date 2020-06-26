Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.51% to Rs 92.76 croreNet loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.51% to Rs 92.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 96.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 72.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 331.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 510.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.76104.83 -12 331.34510.85 -35 OPM %-19.597.93 --17.725.33 - PBDT-19.6013.59 PL -94.9776.48 PL PBT-20.3312.85 PL -97.7473.22 PL NP-18.6511.90 PL -96.1672.48 PL
